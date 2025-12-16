Mustangs wrap up regular season in Anderson County

Multiple Iola Middle School wrestlers picked up wins while competing in their final tuneup before Saturday’s Pioneer League Tournament.

If Monday’s penultimate tournament at Anderson County High School was any indicator, the Mustangs have a high likelihood of success Saturday after more than holding their own against Santa Fe Trail and Anderson County.

London Hutton won first place in an all-Iola, four-woman, round-robin for the 101-pound weight class with a third-period pin of Cora Boren, a second-period pin of Mollie Duvall and a first-period pin of runner-up Shelby Blankenship.

Blankenship defeated Duvall by first-period pin, then Boren by 4-3 decision to secure second place. Boren bested Duval by first-period pin for third.

At 111 lbs., Cayleigh Rutherford ended in a three-way split for first place. She won her first match by third-period pin of Santa Fe Trail’s Adelyn Schmale but fell to SFT’s Vera Utley by second-period pin, who later fell to Schmale by third-period pin. Cayleigh Rutherford works for hand control. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Ember Friend, wrestling at 119 lbs., was the clear winner in her round-robin tournament. She opened with a second-period pin of SFT’s Serenity Dever, then defeated Anderson County runner-up Avery Vaughn by 7-3 decision before ending the day with a first-period pin of SFT’s Allie Master.

Bryn Wilson took the 134 lbs. weight class with a 21-3 technical fall of SFT’s Saige Koger. She took first after pinning runner-up Marlee Saric of Santa Fe Trail in the third period.

Jade Velazquez took first in the 145 lbs. weight class with a third-period pin of runner-up Annelies Button of Santa Fe Trail, then a 5-0 decision over teammate Holland Johnson, who took third after falling to Button by second-period pin.

Leana Flory, competing at 120 lbs., took second after opening with a first-period pin of SFT’s Kairyn Hart, but fell to tournament champion Raya Dobelbower by first-period pin, then secured second with a win over teammate Anna Klubek. Klubek took third with a third-period pin of Hart. Ember Friend of Iola Middle School works a butcher during her final match last week in Anderson County. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Kori Winslow, 115 lbs., took third after falling in her first two matches by pin but took her third by forfeit. At 130 lbs., Nebula Borrows took third after opening with a 13-3 loss tournament champion Autumn Uhler of Santa Fe Trail, then rebounding with a third-period pin of Anderson County’s Kylah Carey before falling in the finale by third-period pin to runner-up Molly Thompson of Anderson County.

At 206 lbs., Stephani Perry took second after falling by a pair of pins to Santa Fe Trail’s Karli DaPrato in a best of three series.

Editor’s note: The scorers registered the weight classes by letter instead of weight. In order to alleviate confusion, the Register used the weight classes from last Monday’s IMS Invitational.

