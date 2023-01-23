 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Mustangs wrestle at Eureka

Four Iola Mustangs took the mats at the 29th annual Eureka Invitational on Saturday morning. Out of them, Korbin Cloud led the way with his second place finish in the 138-pound weight class.

January 23, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Iola's Isaac Hopkins at the Burlington Wildcat Invitational in early January. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

EUREKA — The Iola High wrestling team stacked up at the 29th annual Eureka Invitational on Saturday morning when four Mustangs took to the mats. 

Korbin Cloud finished second in his 138-pound weight class. 

Cloud first won by a fall over against West Elk’s Nolan Denton in 2 minutes, 17 seconds, before defeating Clearwater’s Kaden Bohenblust on a fall over 50 seconds into the match. The Mustang won by fall over again to Caney Valley’s Heath Ellis in 3:47 before falling to Rossville’s Aryon Klesath in 1:44. 

