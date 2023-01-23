Mustangs wrestle at Eureka

EUREKA — The Iola High wrestling team stacked up at the 29th annual Eureka Invitational on Saturday morning when four Mustangs took to the mats.

Korbin Cloud finished second in his 138-pound weight class.

Cloud first won by a fall over against West Elk’s Nolan Denton in 2 minutes, 17 seconds, before defeating Clearwater’s Kaden Bohenblust on a fall over 50 seconds into the match. The Mustang won by fall over again to Caney Valley’s Heath Ellis in 3:47 before falling to Rossville’s Aryon Klesath in 1:44.