PAOLA — It took a day longer and 40 or so miles farther than expected, but Marmaton Valley High’s softball team finally opened the Class 2-1A Regional Playoffs in fine fashion Tuesday.

The Wildcats advanced with a 9-4 victory over Marais des Cygnes Valley to the Regional Semifinals today against Central Heights, an 18-13 winner over Uniontown.

Meanwhile, Crest’s season came to an end with a 6-0 loss to Lyndon in their regional opener.