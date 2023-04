MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s baseball team defeated Uniontown, 10-4, in the first game of a doubleheader April 13, before the teams ended the second contest in a 9-9 tie.

Kiowa Bloemer drilled a double for Marmaton Valley in the opener, while Kele Michael singled. Marmaton Valley also took advantage of 10 walks and four hit batters.

Brevyn Campbell heads to first base after drawing a walk April 13 against Uniontown. Photo by Kaitlyn Drake / MVHS

Kason Becker and Garrett Morrison shared pitching duties.