MV defeats Crest in straight sets

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team impressed head coach Tara Kegler from start to finish Tuesday.
The Wildcats swept visiting Crest High in three sets, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-17 in the latest iteration between the two rival schools.
“The girls moved well and transitioned quickly into their offense,” Kegler said. “We really worked well as a team, hustling all over the place, and backed each other up. I’m proud of their effort.”
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives