MV defeats Crest in straight sets

A teamwork approach paid off handsomely for Marmaton Valley's volleyball team Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Crest in straight sets.

October 14, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Marmaton Valley High's Raveyn Kegler sets up a volleyball teammate in a match earlier this season.

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team impressed head coach Tara Kegler from start to finish Tuesday.

The Wildcats swept visiting Crest High in three sets, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-17 in the latest iteration between the two rival schools.

“The girls moved well and transitioned quickly into their offense,” Kegler said. “We really worked well as a team, hustling all over the place, and backed each other up. I’m proud of their effort.”

