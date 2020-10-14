MV defeats Crest in straight sets

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team impressed head coach Tara Kegler from start to finish Tuesday.

The Wildcats swept visiting Crest High in three sets, 25-15, 25-18 and 25-17 in the latest iteration between the two rival schools.

“The girls moved well and transitioned quickly into their offense,” Kegler said. “We really worked well as a team, hustling all over the place, and backed each other up. I’m proud of their effort.”