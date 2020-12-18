MV Junior High teams end season on high note

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s A team capped an undefeated season Thursday by defeating visiting Yates Center, 62-23.

Marmaton Valley was led by the one-two punch of Dierks Kegler and Brayden Lawson, who scored 23 and 22 points, respectively. Kolby Cook finished with seven, Tyler Lord added six, Todd Stevenson had three and Garrett Morrison scored two.

Marmaton Valley also won the B team affair, 18-10, in two quarters.