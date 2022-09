MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team wrapped up a successful night on the court Thursday, sweeping visiting St. Paul in A, B and C team matches.

“We are so proud of the effort from each player on every team,” head coach Brenda Mills said. “Teamwork was key. Our teams came together.”

The A team won a three-set thriller, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-11.