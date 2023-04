CHEROKEE — Charles Dickens surely didn’t have Marmaton Valley High’s softball team in mind when he penned his epic novel “A Tale of Two Cities.”

Nevertheless, the iconic opening line — “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” — certainly fit the Wildcats’ day on the diamond Monday.

Marmaton Valley started out like gangbusters, plating nine runs in the first inning of a 17-4 romp over Southeast of Cherokee, the squad’s first win of the 2023 season..