MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s softball team had its hands full Monday against Northeast.

The visitors from Arma held Marmaton Valley’s offense in check throughout game one in an 8-1 victory.

Then, after the Wildcats jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the nightcap, Northeast rallied to take a 4-3 lead before scoring six in the fourth and 14 in the fifth of a 24-9 victory.