MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats earned a split on the home volleyball court Tuesday.

Marmaton Valley dropped a tough match to visiting Eureka, 26-24, and 25-16, before rallying to knock off Yates Center, 25-22 and 25-14.

The loss to Eureka was particularly painful. Marmaton Valley led 24-22, one point from winning the first set, before the Tornadoes rattled off four straight points to steal the win.