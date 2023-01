Cold starts did in Marmaton Valley High’s boys and girls Tuesday, as they started the War on 54 Midseason Tournament on sour notes.

The Wildcat girls trailed 9-3 after one quarter and 18-7 at halftime of what became a 34-20 setback to St. Paul in the opening round.

Marmaton Valley High’s Piper Barney (11) drives the ball against a St. Paul defender Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

In boys action, Anderson County blitzed its way to a 21-6 lead after one period of a 64-34 win.