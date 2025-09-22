Marmaton Valley stays unbeaten in rout

The Marmaton Valley High School Wildcats continue their dominance of the Three Rivers League with last Friday’s 70-24 mollywhopping of the Northeast Vikings.

The Wildcats scored early, often and with little resistance as they cruised to their third victory of the season with a single interception by senior quarterback Tyler Lord representing their only lapse in judgement.

Lord’s interception only stood out in the stat sheet because of his seemingly perfect performance against the Northeast Vikings. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 100 yards but added another 210 yards on the ground to account for well over half of the Wildcats’ offensive production. Lord also accounted for more than half of Marmaton Valley’s scoring with three touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

The only Wildcats to best Lord, at least statistically, was junior running back Cooper Scharff, whose 15.5 per carry average bested Lord’s average by nearly 4 yards. Scharff ended the evening with 186 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Todd Stevens averaged 2 yards more per carry than Scharff for 53 total yards rushing and a touchdown.

Stevenson had a team-leading four receptions for the Wildcats and their only receiving touchdown of the evening. Scharff and tight end Brevyn Campbell had three receptions each for 25 yards and 27 yards respectively.

Defensively, linebacker Kaden McVey had a team-leading three solo tackles, followed by Lord, Scharff and junior lineman Mason Ferguson with two each. Scharff also had a team-leading two sacks, followed by Ferguson with one.

With the win, the Wildcats remain undefeated at 3-0 and stay atop the Three Rivers League standings. They take a break from the TRL for a game against the undefeated Reno County Home School Sabers on Friday. The Sabers may be looking for a challenge themselves after putting up more than 60 points on their previous three opponents in Stafford (68-22), Norwich (60-14), and most recently, Fairfield (65-12).

Kickoff for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m.