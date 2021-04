MORAN — Marmaton Valley High wasn’t much interested in allowing any drama to commence on the softball diamond Thursday.

The Wildcats plated six runs in the first inning against visiting Pleasanton to roll to a 16-1 victory in the first game of their doubleheader.

Then, the Wildcats doubled up that output, scoring 12 runs to kick off Game 2 in a 17-2 romp.