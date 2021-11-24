 | Wed, Nov 24, 2021
MVJH boys looking to recharge

Marmaton Valley had one last night of basketball before the Thanksgiving break.

While the Wildcats put a valiant effort on the floor, they just couldn't match Jayhawk Middle School's intensity and got swept.

November 24, 2021 - 9:15 AM

Marmaton Valley's Cooper Scharff fights for the ball. Photo by Halie Luken

Marmaton Valley Junior High squeezed one more night of basketball action before breaking for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, for the Wildcats, MVJH was swept by Jayhawk Middle School in Mound City. The A team lost 36-13. The B team lost 33-16.

The A team came out fast, but its pace was matched by Jayhawk who seemed to have an answer for everything the Wildcats wanted to do. Despite its best efforts, MVJH trailed 14-7 at the half.

MVJH hung around for a bit in the third quarter, but a 13-point quarter was too much for the Wildcats to overcome. MVJH was outscored 22-6 in the second half as Jayhawk applied and dominated rebounding on both sides of the court.

