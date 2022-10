CHEROKEE — Marmaton Valley Junior High won’t have to wait long to take another swing at its opponent from Southeast Junior High School.

After cruising past Pleasanton in straight sets, the Wildcats dropped a hard-fought two-set loss to Southeast, falling 25-21 and 25-22.

“It was a great game against Southeast,” Wildcat head coach Brenda Mills said. “We came up short at the end, but I was extremely proud of our serves, setting it up and hitting. It was an exciting two sets.”