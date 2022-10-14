 | Sat, Oct 15, 2022
MVJH football ends on winning note

Marmaton Valley Junior High's football team rolled past Crest to wrap up its 2022 season with a 3-4 record.

October 14, 2022 - 3:49 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Kaden McVey (42) and Kris McVey (8) partake in an offensive play against Crest Thursday Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High ended its 2022 football season with a bang Thursday.

The Wildcats rolled past Crest Middle School, 70-20, to end the year with a 3-4 record.

“We were the more physical team by far in this affair,” Marmaton Valley head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “We improved probably more than any team that I have ever coached. We are a much better football team now than when we first started. I appreciate the leadership from the upperclassmen. They were a great bunch to work with. Our seventh-graders will need to step up into leadership roles. I am hopeful they all continue to play and progress. I am looking forward to them getting into the weight room and growing there as well.” 

