MORAN — An inexperienced and shorthanded Marmaton Valley Junior High girls team ended its season in much the same manner it exhibited throughout the 2022-23 campaign: by fighting tooth and nail until the final buzzer.

With only eight players — five of whom had never played basketball before the season — the Wildcats nevertheless played evenly with most of their opponents.

Thursday’s finale against visiting Jayhawk-Linn was more of the same.