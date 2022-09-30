 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
MVJH hosts Yates Center

September 30, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Reagan Marshall dives for the ball in a match against Yates Center Thursday Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High came up short in its first set against Yates Center Thursday, and then struggled down the stretch in the second in a 25-23 and 25-19 loss.

“Our serving wasn’t bad,” MV head coach Brenda Mills said. “We just made random mistakes and couldn’t keep the serve going.”

Taylen Blevins scored eight points and Layla Cook seven for Marmaton Valley. Andie Carr added four, while Addisyn Drake and Evva Sander each scored three. Emma Michael chipped in with a point.

