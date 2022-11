CHEROKEE — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s basketball teams earned a road split to start the 2022 season.

The Wildcats, with only nine girls on the team, fell in the A team contest, 21-9, while the B team eked out a 7-6 victory.

Southeast took control in the A team contest with an 8-1 run spanning the second quarter. Trailing 15-6 at the break, the Wildcats limited Southeast to six points after halftime, but could not generate enough offense to come back.