ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball team won an invitational tournament hosted by St. Paul Monday.

The Wildcats went 3-1 and avenged their only loss in defeating Thayer in the championship in three sets.

For the night, Marmaton Valley defeated Chetopa, 25-10 and 25-10 before falling to Thayer, 25-23, 11-25 and 16-14 in a back-and-forth struggle.