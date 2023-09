HUMBOLDT — The Marmaton Valley High JV volleyball squad split a pair of matchups at Humboldt Monday.

The Wildcats defeated Crest in three sets, 25-15, 20-25 and 15-10.

MV’s Elizabeth Lewis goes for a pass in the first match against Crest. PHOTO BY HALIE LUKEN

Taylen Blevins and Andie Carr each scored a team-high 13 points while Elizabeth Lewis had 11 points and one kill. Gabby Briggs totaled 10 points and one kill while Emma Michael had nine points and two kills. Maria Forero also registered four points and two kills.