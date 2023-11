MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys fell behind early and couldn’t quite catch up Tuesday.

The Wildcats outscored visiting Northeast-Arma 10-6 down the stretch, but came up two points shy of pulling even in a 26-24 setback in the A team contest.

The Marmaton Valley B team dropped a 19-14 decision, while the Wildcats prevailed, 15-6, in the C team contest.