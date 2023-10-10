MVJH travels to SE Cherokee

CHEROKEE — The Marmaton Valley Junior High football team played lights out defense when they defeated Southeast Cherokee on the road Thursday, 42-20.

“On defense we hit them well,” Marmaton Valley head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “We had many big hits. We need to wrap up better at times, but I saw many positives.”

The Wildcats (5-1) forced three turnovers, two interceptions and had a fumble recovery. The first interception came right before halftime when Marmaton Valley intercepted a Southeast Cherokee pass.