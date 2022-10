MORAN — The second time was not the charm for Marmaton Valley Junior High Thursday.

The Wildcat volleyball team, playing Southeast-Cherokee for the second time in four days, came up on the short end of a 25-8, 25-12 setback.

“Our serving went well,” Wildcat head coach Brenda Mills said. “We just didn’t keep our serves. We played flat most of the night. We made a few good volleyball, but just couldn’t pull it together. If it could go wrong, it did.”