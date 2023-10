COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High ended its 2023 volleyball season on a thrilling note Thursday.

The Wildcat A team rallied from a third-set deficit to defeat rival Crest Middle School 11-25, 25-23 and 15-13. Adisyn Pritchard was a catalyst in the tie-breaking set, serving up four straight points to erase a 13-11 deficit.

The second set was a nailbiter as well.