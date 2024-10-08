 | Tue, Oct 08, 2024
MVJH Wildcat teams go 1-1

Both Marmaton Valley Junior High's A and B teams defeated Pleasanton and lost to Southeast in a triangular in Cherokee Monday. The Wildcats will take on Southeast again Thursday in Moran.

October 8, 2024 - 2:05 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior HIgh's Cambri O'Neal receives the ball in a match earlier this season. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

CHEROKEE — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball teams each picked up splitsMonday

The Wildcat A team defeated Pleasanton in straight sets, winning 25-18 and 25-17, but fell against host Southeast, 25-7 and 25-17.

Leading scorers for the Wildcats were Layten Blevins, 12 points, Reagan Marshall, eight, Kloie Snavely, seven, Kenna Bryant-Boone, six, Grayce Dodson, four, and Clara Ferguson, one.

The B team followed a similar pattern, knocking off Pleasanton, 25-14 and 25-15, but falling to the Lancers, 25-16 and 25-14. 

Individual statistics from the B team matches were unavailable.

Marmaton Valley hosts Southeast again on Thursday.

