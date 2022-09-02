 | Sat, Sep 03, 2022
MVJH wins 94-78 shootout

Marmaton Valley Junior High's football team opened the 2022 season with a bang, racking up 94 points in a 94-78 win over St. Paul Thursday.

September 2, 2022 - 3:36 PM

Hunter Berntsen attempts to block a player in the third quarter. Photo by Tayven Sutton / MVHS

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football team gave the scoreboard operator a good workout Thursday.

The Wildcats packed a season’s worth of scores into a single contest, defeating visiting St. Paul, 94-78, to open the 2022 campaign.

“The team faced some adversity this week and handled it well,” head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “We had a lot of positives from this game, like our downfield blocking, avoiding penalties, not having offensive turnovers and the enthusiasm the athletes displayed. We hope to continue displaying this enthusiasm and keep improving.”

