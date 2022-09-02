MVJH wins 94-78 shootout

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football team gave the scoreboard operator a good workout Thursday.

The Wildcats packed a season’s worth of scores into a single contest, defeating visiting St. Paul, 94-78, to open the 2022 campaign.

“The team faced some adversity this week and handled it well,” head coach Dan Uhlrich said. “We had a lot of positives from this game, like our downfield blocking, avoiding penalties, not having offensive turnovers and the enthusiasm the athletes displayed. We hope to continue displaying this enthusiasm and keep improving.”