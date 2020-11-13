MVJH wins over Oswego

MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys surrendered 12 points in the first quarter, then only 13 the rest of the way Thursday in a 45-25 win over visiting Oswego.

“Our defense really made a great change after the first quarter,” Wildcat head coach Byron Marshall said. “I was proud of how we adjusted and played the rest of the game.”

Brayden Lawson paved the way offensively with 17 points, followed by Kason Becker with nine. Tyler Lord scored six, Todd Stevenson and Kolby Scott notched four apiece, Ty LaRue scored three and Dominic Smith had two.

