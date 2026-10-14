MVJHS sweeps to end season

CHEROKEE — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football and volleyball teams ended the 2026 season on a high note Tuesday.

On the football field, the Wildcats broke open a 22-22 halftime deadlock by shutting out host Southeast Middle School after the break in a 40-22 victory.

Head coach Dan Uhlrich said Marmaton Valley made the proper adjustments at intermission to come away with the win.

“We are a much improved team,” Uhlrich said of the 3-4 Wildcats. “We wish our eighth graders the best as they move onto high school next year. Our seventh graders will have…