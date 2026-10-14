 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
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MVJHS sweeps to end season

The Marmaton Valley Junior High School football and volleyball teams wrapped up the regular season with a victory Tuesday.

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Sports

October 14, 2026 - 4:08 PM

Waylon George pushes through the Southern Coffey County line during a game last month. Photo by Halie Luken

CHEROKEE — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s football and volleyball teams ended the 2026 season on a high note Tuesday.

On the football field, the Wildcats broke open a 22-22 halftime deadlock by shutting out host Southeast Middle School after the break in a 40-22 victory.

Head coach Dan Uhlrich said Marmaton Valley made the proper adjustments at intermission to come away with the win.

“We are a much improved team,” Uhlrich said of the 3-4 Wildcats. “We wish our eighth graders the best as they move onto high school next year. Our seventh graders will have…

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