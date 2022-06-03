 | Fri, Jun 03, 2022
Nadal back in French Open final

An injury to opponent Alexander Zverev put a sudden end to what had been a sterling French Open semifinal, sending Rafael Nadal to the championship match. The title would be a record 14th for the Spaniard.

June 3, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Spain's Rafael Nadal will play for a record 14th French Open title Sunday. Photo by (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal was locked in a tight, compelling and lengthy French Open semifinal Friday when his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev, ran to his right to chase a shot and twisted his right ankle. Zverev crumpled to the ground, wailing in agony and clutching at his lower leg.

His black outfit, arms and legs caked with rust-colored clay, Zverev was helped up by a trainer, then taken away from the court in a wheelchair. Minutes later, Zverev came back out onto Court Philippe Chatrier on crutches, his right shoe removed, and conceded the match, unable to continue.

The sudden end to a contest that was 3 hours old but not even through two full sets allowed Nadal to become, on his 36th birthday, the second-oldest men’s finalist in French Open history. Now he will try to become the oldest champion at a tournament he’s already won a record 13 times.

