 | Thu, Jun 02, 2022
Nadal tops Djokovic in French Open quarterfinal thriller

Rafael Nadal toppled top-seeded Novak Djokovic in a French Open quarterfinal for the ages, winning in four sets in a match filled with long rallies and brilliant shot-making on both sides.

Sports

June 1, 2022 - 2:03 PM

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men's Singles Quarter Final match on Day 10 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Paris, France. Photo by . (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal insists he can’t know for sure whether any match at Roland Garros might be his very last at a place he loves, a place he is loved.

For now, if he keeps winning and keeps performing the way he did during his monumental quarterfinal victory over longtime rival Novak Djokovic that began in May and ended in June, Nadal will have more chances to play.

With a mix of brilliant shot-making and his trademark resilience, Nadal got past the top-seeded defending French Open champion Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and what would be a 22nd major trophy overall, adding to records that he already owns.

