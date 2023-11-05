 | Sun, Nov 05, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NASCAR defends drama-free final four

This year’s playoff field is missing five-time most popular driver Chase Elliott because he didn’t make the field. Previous champions Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were also eliminated early.

By

Sports

November 5, 2023 - 1:59 PM

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell is one of four drivers vying for the 2023 NASCAR points championship Sunday. Photo by CHARLOTTE OBSERVER/ALEX SLITZ/TNS

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR on Friday dismissed the sentiment that this weekend’s championship finale lacks the pizzazz and star power of a major event.

The final four — Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and William Byron — is the youngest since the winner-take-all format began in 2019 and Larson is the only previous Cup Series champion among the contenders.

Larson and Bell are longtime dirt track rivals but have settled any simmering disputes while Byron dates Blaney’s younger sister. The drivers have acknowledged Sunday’s showdown at Phoenix Raceway lacks the hype of years past, but NASCAR pushed back as the weekend arrived.

Related
October 20, 2020
April 14, 2020
April 13, 2020
October 8, 2019
Most Popular