NASCAR driver gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash

Ryan Preece is home from the hospital after a horrific crash in Saturday's race at Daytona. His car went into an uncontrollable barrel roll coming out of the track's fourth turn.

August 28, 2023 - 1:35 PM

Ryan Preece, driver of the (41) RaceChoice.com Ford, flips after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images/TNS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Preece, whose car rolled about a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway, was on his way home about 12 hours later after being discharged from a hospital Sunday.

Stewart-Haas Racing said Preece was headed back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile” and “had been communicating with family and friends.”

The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track’s infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.

