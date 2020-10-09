NASCAR’s Bowyer says he’s retiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.

Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He’s ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.

In a media availability earlier Thursday, the 41-year-old gave no indication he planned to announce his retirement hours later. But in a a two-page letter later posted to Twitter, Bowyer said he’s moving full-time into television.