 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
NBA Finals: Heat and Nuggets notted 1 game apiece

By

Sports

June 7, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, tries to get past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra has preached about the value of adversity for months, not shying away from saying that it helped the Miami Heat get to these NBA Finals.

And now Denver is dealing with a little taste of it as well.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday night in Miami, the series between the eighth-seeded Heat and top-seeded Nuggets knotted at a game apiece. It got that way after Miami rallied to win Game 2 in Denver 111-108 on Sunday night, an outcome that prompted Nuggets coach Michael Malone to openly share frustrations — primarily over a lack of discipline on a lot of possessions.

