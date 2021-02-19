NBA gears up for anything but typical All-Star Game

ATLANTA — The NBA All-Star Game typically is a robust, three-day affair, with several fan and community events taking place in the host city.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though, when State Farm Arena hosts the All-Star Game March 7, it will be on a much smaller scale, for a much shorter time period.

“This is as far from typical as possible,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said. “Players will arrive Saturday night, they will leave Sunday night.”