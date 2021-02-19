Menu Search Log in

NBA gears up for anything but typical All-Star Game

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when State Farm Arena hosts the All-Star Game March 7, it will be on a much smaller scale, for a much shorter time period.

February 19, 2021 - 1:01 PM

A general view of State Farm Arena during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons on November 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

ATLANTA — The NBA All-Star Game typically is a robust, three-day affair, with several fan and community events taking place in the host city.

“This is as far from typical as possible,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said. “Players will arrive Saturday night, they will leave Sunday night.”

