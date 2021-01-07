Menu Search Log in

NBA players react to Capitol riots

Several NBA players and coaches spoke out Wednesday following a violent mob's actions at the U.S. Capitol, as well as a Wisconsin prosecutor's decision not to charge a police officer who shot a Black man last year.

January 7, 2021 - 9:08 AM

Head coach Tom Thibodeau New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said he planned to discuss Wednesday’s Capitol riots and other recent events with his players this week. Photo by Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / TNS

MIAMI (AP) — With words and actions, several NBA teams showed dismay Wednesday hours after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump was able to storm the U.S. Capitol and in response to a decision by a Wisconsin prosecutor not to charge a police officer who shot a Black man last year.

In Miami, the Heat and Boston Celtics released a joint statement saying they were playing “with a heavy heart” in a game where most players and coaches knelt for the national anthem. In Milwaukee, the Bucks and Detroit Pistons both took turnovers on their first possessions — intentionally, with all 10 players on the court kneeling. In Phoenix, the Suns and Toronto Raptors stood in a circle and linked arms for the American and Canadian anthems. Many other tributes took place around the NBA.

Earlier in the day at the Capitol, a mob delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election and paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be sworn in later this month.

