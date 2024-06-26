 | Wed, Jun 26, 2024
NCAA council removes cannabis from list of banned drugs

The NCAA Division I council has removed the use of cannabis products from a banned drugs class for championships and postseason participation in football. Penalties served by students who tested positive for cannabis are being disconitinued.

In this photo illustration, marijuana joints and buds, also known as 'flower', are viewed on May 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. A new study by Carnegie Mellon University has found that marijuana consumption has overtaken alcohol as more Americans now use marijuana on a daily or near-daily basis than those who drink alcohol at a similar frequency. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I council voted to remove use of cannabis products from the banned drug class for championships and postseason participation in football.

The move was among several approved by the council on Tuesday, including allowing college football teams to have all staffers, and not just the head coach and 10 assistants, coach athletes on the field.

Any penalties currently being served by student-athletes who previously tested positive for cannabinoids will be discontinued.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement that cannabis products “do not provide a competitive advantage.”

“The council’s focus is on policies centered on student-athlete health and well-being rather than punishment for cannabis use,” he continued.

As far as additional coaches working on the field, positions like analysts and quality control staffers were only allowed to work off the field in film and strategy sessions.

“NCAA members continue efforts to modernize support for student-athletes, and removing restrictions on skill instruction in football will provide those student-athletes with increased resources to achieve their greatest on-field potential,” Whitman said.

