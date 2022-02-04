Nebraska to consider beer sales at football games

Nebraska would sell alcohol at the Big Ten wrestling championships in March if university regents approve a policy revision at its meeting next week, opening the possibility of booze being available at Cornhuskers football games.

Athletic department leaders have long considered selling alcohol at their venues, and their interest has increased recently as they’ve looked for ways to develop new revenue sources. At least half the schools in the major conferences, and eight of the 14 in the Big Ten, sell alcohol.

Athletic director Trev Alberts said in a radio interview last week he knows opinions are divided on the matter and that there were no definite plans to open the taps. Nebraska-Omaha began selling alcohol at its venues when Alberts was athletic director at that school.