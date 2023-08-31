 | Thu, Aug 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Nebraska volleyball draws record 92,003

The University of Nebraska laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium for the Cornhuskers’ volleyball match against Omaha.

By

Sports

August 31, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Nebraska and Omaha play a college volleyball match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Eric Olson)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s fight song begins, “There is no place like Nebraska.” When it comes to volleyball, those words never rang more true than Wednesday night.

The Cornhuskers laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium for their volleyball match against Omaha.

The university took aim at the record last spring when it announced it would hold a daylong celebration of a sport that enjoys immense popularity in this state of fewer than 2 million.

Related
February 4, 2022
December 17, 2021
November 3, 2020
December 8, 2011
Most Popular