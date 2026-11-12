Neil Crane Court dedication Saturday
Although used colloquially for more than a year, Saturday the Allen Community College basketball court will officially be named Neil Crane Court.
Allen Community College’s basketball court will officially be christened as Neil Crane Court Saturday night.
The ribbon-cutting will follow the Red Devil women’s contest against North Arkansas College, which begins at 5 p.m., with the ceremony estimated to occur at 6:30.
Red Devil Coach Leslie Crane is the daughter of Neil Crane.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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