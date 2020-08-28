Menu Search Log in

Net gains: Fillies doubles teams hit the court running

Freshmen steamroll their way through the No. 2 doubles competition at the Fillies' season-opening varsity matches.

Sports

August 28, 2020 - 3:07 PM

Iola High’s Keira Fawson returns a volley in a doubles match Thursday at the Fillies varsity’s season-opening event in Chanute. Fawson and classmate Rebekah Coltrane won all four of their matches on the day in the varsity debuts. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Iola High tennis coach Chris Belknap received a text message shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday that two of his freshmen — Rebekah Coltrane and Keira Fawson — wanted to give it a whirl at the varsity level.

Fawson had competed at a JV match earlier in the week but was a bit reluctant to move up a level so quickly on the young season, Belknap explained.

She needn’t have worried. 

