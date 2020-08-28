Net gains: Fillies doubles teams hit the court running

CHANUTE — Iola High tennis coach Chris Belknap received a text message shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday that two of his freshmen — Rebekah Coltrane and Keira Fawson — wanted to give it a whirl at the varsity level.
Fawson had competed at a JV match earlier in the week but was a bit reluctant to move up a level so quickly on the young season, Belknap explained.
She needn’t have worried.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives