Net gains: Fillies doubles teams hit the court running

CHANUTE — Iola High tennis coach Chris Belknap received a text message shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday that two of his freshmen — Rebekah Coltrane and Keira Fawson — wanted to give it a whirl at the varsity level.

Fawson had competed at a JV match earlier in the week but was a bit reluctant to move up a level so quickly on the young season, Belknap explained.

She needn’t have worried.