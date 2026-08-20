 | Thu, Aug 20, 2026
Menu Search Log in

New athletic trainer makes a difference

Athletic trainer Jordan Heape had a busy first week while working with Iola High School athletes during a brutal late summer heatwave.

By

Sports

August 20, 2026 - 3:49 PM

From left. Iola High School athletic director Tristan Carson, athletic trainer Jordan Heape and Iola Superintendent of Schools Stacey Fager. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

An agreement between Iola USD 257 and Allen Community College is already benefiting area athletes.

With temperatures reaching 95 degrees Wednesday, ACC athletic trainer Jordan Heape treated three Iola High School athletes for signs of heat exhaustion. One case required assistance from the Iola Fire Department before releasing the athlete to the care of his parents.

“Today definitely lived up to the hype of the job because they say we’re ‘chaos coordinators,’” Heape said. “At the high school football level, the risk of injury and heat-related fatalities is so…

Related
March 13, 2026
February 24, 2026
October 26, 2018
March 20, 2015
Most Popular