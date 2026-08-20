New athletic trainer makes a difference

An agreement between Iola USD 257 and Allen Community College is already benefiting area athletes.

With temperatures reaching 95 degrees Wednesday, ACC athletic trainer Jordan Heape treated three Iola High School athletes for signs of heat exhaustion. One case required assistance from the Iola Fire Department before releasing the athlete to the care of his parents.

“Today definitely lived up to the hype of the job because they say we’re ‘chaos coordinators,’” Heape said. “At the high school football level, the risk of injury and heat-related fatalities is so…