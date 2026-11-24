New-look Cubs debut at jamboree
Local basketball fans got their first look at the reloaded Humboldt Cubs.
HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs showcased a few new faces while making their public debut at Monday’s Humboldt High School Jamboree against the Osawatomie Trojans and Columbus Titans.
Entering his second season as Humboldt head coach, Kason Siemens said he liked what he saw out of the Cubs but added there is still plenty of room for improvement ahead of Tuesday’s home opener against Girard.
“Columbus was really physical and big, and Osawatomie is also a big school with some big kids,” Siemens said. “It’s good for our kids to see this now. Just like last year, out of the gate, we have Girard, then Chanute back-to-back. It’s good to see that kind of level right now.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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