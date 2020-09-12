Menu Search Log in

Newcomer shines in Fillies tennis debut

Ellie Kippenberger went 4-0 in action at the Independence Invitational

By

Sports

September 12, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Iola High’s Sidney Shelby pounds a return in an earlier meet. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

INDEPENDENCE — Iola High’s Ellie Kippenberger proved a formidable foe in her first varsity action of the 2020 girls tennis season Thursday.

Playing in No. 2 singles action, Kippenberger went 4-0 at the Independence Invitational.

Kippenberger defeated Ashley Smith of Fort Scott, 8-0, Gabby Kasjaka of Pittsburg, 8-1, Karma Roth of Independence, 8-1, and Aimee Maxton of Chanute, 8-3.

