Newcomer shines in Fillies tennis debut

INDEPENDENCE — Iola High’s Ellie Kippenberger proved a formidable foe in her first varsity action of the 2020 girls tennis season Thursday.
Playing in No. 2 singles action, Kippenberger went 4-0 at the Independence Invitational.
Kippenberger defeated Ashley Smith of Fort Scott, 8-0, Gabby Kasjaka of Pittsburg, 8-1, Karma Roth of Independence, 8-1, and Aimee Maxton of Chanute, 8-3.
