NFL great Franco Harris dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “ The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.

Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his father died overnight. No cause of death was given.

His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite and three days before Pittsburgh is scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris had been busy in the run-up to the celebration, doing media interviews on Monday to talk about a moment to which he is forever linked.