 | Thu, Dec 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

NFL great Franco Harris dies at 72

Franco Harris, star running back for the Pittsburgh Steeler dynasty, died Wednesday at age 72. He died two days before the 50th anniversary of his iconic "Immaculate Reception" touchdown to defeat the Oakland Raiders in the playoffs.

By

Sports

December 21, 2022 - 11:25 AM

Franco Harris #32, Running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the during a 1976 playoff game at Baltimore. Photo by Bob Grieser/Allsport/Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “ The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.

Harris’ son, Dok, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his father died overnight. No cause of death was given.

His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite and three days before Pittsburgh is scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris had been busy in the run-up to the celebration, doing media interviews on Monday to talk about a moment to which he is forever linked.

Related
January 17, 2022
December 27, 2021
November 27, 2020
November 12, 2010
Most Popular