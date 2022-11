FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Doctor is back in — on the football field.

Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets’ practice squad Friday, giving New York some depth on a unit hit hard by injuries this season.

Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could begin working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital.