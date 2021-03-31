 | Wed, Mar 31, 2021
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season

The NFL will incorporate 17 regular season games starting this season, while reducing the number of preseason games to three. The move coincides with new broadcasting deals and more revenue for the league.

By

Sports

March 31, 2021 - 8:51 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with head coach Andy Reid prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and planning to have full stadiums for those games. 

While reducing the preseason to three games the league will be able to generate additional revenue, of course. America’s most popular sport also will provide more content for the broadcast partners who soon will be spending a total of about $10 billion a year on rights fees.

Team owners at a virtual meeting on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978.

