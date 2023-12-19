 | Tue, Dec 19, 2023
NFL teams turn to backup plans

Reserve quarterbacks, such as Joe Flacco in Cleveland and Jake Browning in Cincinnati, have taken center stage in their respective teams' push for the playoffs.

Jake Browning (6) of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images/TNS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Flacco was at home a month ago, all but ready to accept his 15-year NFL career might be over.

Then came a phone call from his agent with an invitation to a workout with the Cleveland Browns. A commercial flight and practice-squad deal later, the former Super Bowl MVP has become an overnight hero for a team ravaged by injuries but still trying to maintain playoff hopes.

It can happen almost overnight: a backup quarterback goes from holding a clipboard — or in Flacco’s case, watching at home — to being thrust into action, sometimes at the most important point of the NFL season. They’re on display all around the NFL right now after a flurry of starters have gone down for the year with injuries and teams have needed help to stay in contention.

