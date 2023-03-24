 | Fri, Mar 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NFL to vote on punt, kickoff changes

The NFL will consider significant changes to the kicking game, with the competition committee proposing that the league adopt the college rule that allows touchbacks on fair catches of kickoffs and moving the touchback spot on punts to the 25-yard line.

By

Sports

March 24, 2023 - 2:54 PM

Cleveland Browns' Sione Takitaki (44) trips Baltimore Ravens' Devin Duvernay (13) on a return of a punt to the 21 yard line during the second quarter of NFL football Sunday., Oct. 23, 2022. Baltimore beat Cleveland, 23-20. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

The NFL will consider significant changes to the kicking game with the competition committee proposing that the league adopt the college rule that allows touchbacks on fair catches of kickoffs and moving the touchback spot on punts to the 25-yard line.

NFL executive Troy Vincent said Friday that the competition committee looked at various rules on kickoffs in college and the spring leagues to try to reduce injuries on what is one of the more dangerous plays.

Vincent said the league needs more data from an XFL rule that reduces high speed collisions by lining up coverage players 35 yards ahead of the kicker and 5 yards apart from blockers, but said that the college rule that allows fair catches to be treated like touchbacks will reduce injuries about “20 to 25%”

Related
May 7, 2020
January 23, 2019
December 27, 2018
October 2, 2018
Most Popular